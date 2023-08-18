Hurricanes are strong storms that wreak havoc in tropical areas and beyond, but there’s more to them than meets the eye.

The word hurricane is believed to come from the indigenous Caribbean Taino word huricán, meaning evil spirits of the wind. Huricán is also the name used for the Kʼicheʼ Maya god of wind, storm and fire -- a god many believed controlled the weather.

Tales of the destructive storms go back thousands of years, long before modern records.

Here's what to know about how they happen:

How do hurricanes form?

When storms gather in the tropical Atlantic or eastern Pacific and have strong winds of 74 mph or higher, they’re called hurricanes.

These storms develop over the ocean and get their strength from latent heat. This heat is released when air warmed by the ocean water rises and condenses to form tall storm clouds.

Once the air loses its moisture, it sinks back down. Some of it goes to the center of the storm, which is called the eye. It’s a calm spot surrounded by the storm’s worst winds.

But most of the hot, dry air descends around the outer edges of the storm, making the weather quiet before the storm hits again. This is known as the “calm before the storm.”

Why do hurricanes cause so much damage?

While we often hear about the strong winds, hurricanes usually cause the most damage with water.

There are two types of flooding. Storm surge is the localized wind-driven rise of the sea that can flood towns and areas with many feet of seawater. Simultaneously, hurricanes often dump rainfall that can be measured in feet.

What's the difference between hurricanes and typhoons?

Hurricane isn't the only name for these storms. In the western pacific, they're called “typhoons." In the southern hemisphere, they go by “cyclones."

Hurricanes and typhoons are the same weather phenomenon and only differ by name, according to NOAA weather experts.

To learn more on hurricanes and hurricane safety, visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) website.