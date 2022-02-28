Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Facebook, Twitter Remove Disinformation Accounts Targeting Ukrainians

The larger of the two disinformation groups operated in Russia, as well as the Russian-dominated Donbas and Crimea regions of Ukraine

Facebook and Twitter
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Facebook and Twitter removed two anti-Ukrainian “covert influence operations” over the weekend, one tied to Russia and another with connections to Belarus, the companies said.

One of the operations, a propaganda campaign featuring a website pushing anti-Ukraine talking points, was an offshoot of a known Russian disinformation operation. A Facebook spokesperson said it used computer-generated faces to bolster the credibility of fake columnists across several platforms, including Instagram.

The other campaign used hacked accounts to push similar anti-Ukraine propaganda and was tied to a known Belarusian hacking group.

Disinformation experts warned that Russia is expected to continue to try to manipulate narratives about Ukraine — mostly notably around the claims made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Access to Facebook and Twitter servers in Russia, meanwhile, has become restricted this weekend, the London-based internet monitor NetBlocks reports, either preventing the sites from loading at all or loading so slowly they are "largely unusable." Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday had announced plans to “partially restrict” access to Facebook.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

More Russia-Ukraine Crisis Coverage

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 23 hours ago

Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Forces on Alert, Cites Sanctions

Ryan Reynolds 4 hours ago

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to Match Up to $1 Million in Aid to Displaced Ukrainians

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us