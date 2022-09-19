Family Dollar Recalls Colgate Products That Were Stored Improperly

Family Dollar is recalling six Colgate products sold stores in 11 states because they were not stored within recommended temperatures.

The products are part of Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash line. They were sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

This recall represents an expansion of an earlier one this summer.

Family Dollar says it is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall.

