Federal Protective Service Officer Killed, Another Injured in Oakland Shooting Amid George Floyd Protests

"An individual inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security," FBI San Francisco said in a statement

One security officer with the Federal Protective Service was killed, and another injured after shots rang out amid protests in Oakland amid protests over the death of George Floyd on Friday, authorities said.

"An individual inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security," FBI San Francisco said in a statement.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the shooting, which occurred at 9:45 p.m. at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building.

The Federal Protective Service is used "to prevent, protect, respond to and recover from terrorism, criminal acts, and other hazards threatening the U.S. Government’s critical infrastructure, services, and the people who provide or receive them," according to DHS.

This story is developing. Check NBCNews.com for updates.

