US Justice Department

Feds in Mass. Warn of Scammers Posing as Agency Staff Calling

Impostors claiming to be agency investigators have been calling people and asking for their information

FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen on a lectern ahead of a press conference in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2018.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images (File)

The U.S. Justice Department is urging seniors to be cautious of a phone scam in which impostors claim to be department investigators in order to obtain people's personal information.

Federal prosecutors in Boston announced Friday that the Justice Department has received reports about the scam.

Impostors claiming to be agency investigators have been calling people and asking for their information, prosecutors said, or they leave a message with a return number that has a recorded menu matching the department's primary number. Eventually they are connected to someone claiming to be an agency investigator or employee.

U.S. & World

california wildfires Sep 11

10 Dead as California Fire Becomes Deadliest of Year

coronavirus Sep 11

Virus Updates: 12M Still Wait for Unemployment Benefits; Fauci Contests Trump's Optimistic Claims

The department is urging the public not to provide any personal information if they receive a similar call and to report it to authorities

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

US Justice DepartmentMassachusettsBoston
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us