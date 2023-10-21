South Florida

Florida man finds iguana lurking inside his toilet bowl

The man called the trappers but the iguana slithered back down the pipes and got away.

A man from Florida woke up to a shocking scene after he found an iguana inside of his toilet.

Video sent to our reporter Steve Litz shows the lizard hanging out in the man's bowl.

"I don't know if it was just looking for a spa day or what, but it's huge, and I don't know how it got there. So we're waiting on, like I said, animal control and once they remove it, I'll be a happy camper," the man says in the video.

The man told NBC6 that he called the trapper but that the iguana slithered back down the sewer system, the same way in which it came in.

