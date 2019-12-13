Giants Cut Star Defender Over Twitter Exchange With Fan

What to Know The Giants released Janoris Jenkins over an "inappropriate" Twitter exchange with a fan at the team's practice facility this week

The cornerback said he took issue with a fan over a critical comment and used a 'just part of my culture' word that many may find offensive

Drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the now Los Angeles Rams, Jenkins was signed by the Giants as a free agent in 2016

The Giants have cut star cornerback Janoris Jenkins over an "inappropriate" Twitter exchange with a fan that happened Wednesday at the team's practice facility, Big Blue said in a statement Friday.

Jenkins, a Pro-Bowler in his first year with the Giants, wasn't practicing that day. He hurt his ankle in the Monday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and has been rehabbing all week -- so he was on the sidelines at practice.

The team didn't release details on the Twitter exchange, but called Jenkins' release "an organizational decision."

"From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player," head coach Pat Shurmur said. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor."

Jenkins did detail a part of the conversation in an interview with ESPN, telling the sports site he tweeted at the fan, "I can only do my job ... retard." He said he took issue with the fan, who had asked why all the statistics Jenkins has used to highlight his season haven't contributed to victories for the now 2-11 team. As for the offensive term he used, Jenkins told ESPN it was "slang" and is "just part of my culture."

He addressed the matter in a tweet Friday afternoon, saying he wants "my fans to know my intentions are always pure and genuine."

I Just want to thank the organization for the opportunity & good luck to my brothers that remains a Giant! Again, want my fans to know my intentions are always pure and genuine. #RabbitLoveEverybody🐇🐇 — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 13, 2019

Drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the now Los Angeles Rams, Jenkins was signed by the Giants as a free agent in 2016. This year, he led the team with 14 defended passes and was sixth on the squad with 54 tackles (48 solo), the Giants said.