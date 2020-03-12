Ilhan Omar

‘Got Married!’ Rep. Ilhan Omar Says in Announcing Wedding to Political Consultant

"From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed," the lawmaker from Minnesota posted on Instagram

In this file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) rallies with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the U.S. Capitol March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced she married Tim Mynett, a Washington political consultant, in a social media post Wednesday evening, NBC News reports.

"From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah," Omar posted on Instagram, along with a heart emoji. "Alhamdulillah" is an Arabic expression used to praise God.

Jeremy Slevin, a spokesman for Omar, confirmed the news.

Mynett's company, the political consulting firm E Street Group, has worked with Omar's campaign.

This article tagged under:

Ilhan Omarwedding
