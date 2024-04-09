Queens

Grenade found in plastic bag outside of bank in New York City, police say

Traffic was halted in the area for hours because of a flurry of NYPD activity. No injuries were reported

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

Law enforcement officers converged on a Queens, New York City, intersection where a grenade was found outside a Chase Bank Tuesday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was halted in the area, near 112th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill, after a call about the suspicious device came in around 11:20 a.m. A cleaning crew was working in a building when they saw what looked like a grenade inside a plastic bag, so they brought it outside and called police to alert them about the potentially explosive discovery.

A bomb squad truck and other emergency vehicles were seen parked under an elevated subway track. The MTA said trains on the A line were bypassing that station as a precaution for more than an hour, but regular service resumed shortly after 2 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Law enforcement sources said investigators were trying to determine just how the device got to the location. The bomb squad said the grenade was inert. It was taken to a secured location in the Bronx for a closer look.

A police investigation is ongoing.

U.S. & World

Boeing Co

Air Canada Boeing 737 makes emergency landing in Idaho after technical issue

social media

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over Native youth suicides

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queens
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us