Here's how you can get some pumpkin spice ahead of Starbucks' fall menu release

You don't have to wait till fall to enjoy the flavors of the season

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice
Courtesy of Starbucks

This fall season marks 20 years since Starbucks created the Pumpkin Spice Latte and although the season hasn't started yet, you can get your first sip of the season early.

While Starbucks won’t officially release the fall menu until closer to fall, fans of the Pumpkin Spice drink are able to enjoy the taste of Starbucks’ upcoming season with coffees, creamers, K-Cup pods and Roast & Ground coffee.

Among the coffee and creamers for the fall season are:

  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee in K-Cup pods and Roast & Ground
  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate
  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer
  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer,
  • Starbucks Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink

Both Starbucks Fall Blend Coffee and Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee are also available in K-Cup pods and Roast & Ground.

More information on the Pumpkin Spice Lattes can be found on the Starbucks website.

