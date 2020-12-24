Congress

House Republicans Reject $2,000 Direct Stimulus Payments

Democrats tried to pass $2000 payments after President Trump threatened to veto a deal that include smaller $600 payments,

Nancy Pelosi

The fate of a coronavirus relief package remains up in the air Thursday after an effort by House Democrats to pass $2000 direct stimulus payments was rejected by Republicans.

Democrats attempted to pass the payments by unanimous consent -- meaning any single member of the House could block it -- after President Donald Trump said he opposed the $2 trillion pandemic aid and federal funding bill because it sends $600 rather than $2,000 deposits. As expected, the attempt was rejected. The House is now adjourned until Monday.

The full bill — which Congress passed Monday after Trump took no role in the talks in which lawmakers crafted it — included $900 billion in coronavirus relief.

The bill included $600 direct payments, rather than the $1,200 sum passed as part of the CARES Act in March, because most of Trump’s Republican Party aimed to cap the plan’s overall cost. In criticizing the year-end legislation, Trump also pointed to foreign aid spending — which Washington includes in funding bills every year.

The House attempted to pass the $2,000 payments during a pro forma session, a brief meeting of the chamber where typically only a few members attend.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would call the House into full session on Monday for a full vote on a standalone bill to increase the payments to $2,000.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Coronavirus Dampens Christmas Joy in Bethlehem and Elsewhere

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Virus Updates: House to Reconsider COVID Relief Bill; California Tops 2M Cases

"To vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny them the relief they need," Pelosi said.

This article tagged under:

CongressTrumphouse of representativesstimulusCOVID relief
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us