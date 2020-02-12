coronavirus

How to Get a Refund for Coronavirus and Asia Travel

Policies vary by airline, hotel, cruise line, etc. Check yours here.

By Chris Chmura and James Jackson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

If you have a trip to Asia coming up, you might be eligible to reschedule it or cancel it without penalties or fees. Some non-refundable reservations might even be eligible for a refund. Check with your airline, hotel, or cruise line.

We've compiled a list of links, below, to help you determine what your provider's options are. If a company isn't on this list, we were unable to find a webpage about its policy.

Please note that these waivers have evolved over time. Some fee reductions have been extended. So, even if your trip isn't covered now, it's possible it could be covered at a later date if the Coronavirus emergency persists.

A I R L I N E S

H O T E L S

  • Intercontinental Hotels (includes Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, Kimpton, Regent, Voco, Hualuxe, Even, InterContinental, etc.)
  • Marriott (includes Sheraton, W, St. Regis, Le Meridien, Aloft, Residence Inn, Element, Four Points, Moxy, TownePlace Suites, Westin, Delta, Renaissance, etc.)
  • Radisson Hotels (includes Blu, Red, Park Plaza, Park Inn, Art’otel, Country Inn & Suites)

T R A V E L   I N S U R A N C E

C R U I S E S

G E N E R A L   I N F O

This article tagged under:

coronavirustraveltravel insurance
