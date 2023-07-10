How to get rid of mosquitoes: Here's what really works, according to an expert

There is concern over mosquito-borne illnesses as malaria cases tick up in Florida, so many are wondering what actually works when it comes to getting rid of these pesky insects.

Repellent hacks are all over social media, from citronella candles to DIY concoctions, but Miami-Dade Mosquito Control recommends sticking to what’s proven to work.

“Some people believe that they work, but I wouldn’t recommend any of those," said Chalmers Vasquez, a research manager with Miami Dade Mosquito Control. "If you’re going to stay outdoors, protect yourself, use repellent and appropriate clothing."

Researchers at Virginia Tech have discovered that certain fragranced soaps are more susceptible to attracting mosquitoes. NBC6's Sheli Muñiz reports.

Vasquez recommends any repellent with more than 30% DEET, an active ingredient in insect repellents. If you’d like to go the more natural route, lemon eucalyptus oil should do the trick.

The first line of defense when trying to get rid of mosquitoes is to empty any standing water on your property.

“Whenever there is a container with water, probably mosquitos will be found,” Vasquez said.

Florida health officials have reported six cases of locally acquired malaria infections in the state, most of them in Sarasota County.

Miami-Dade Mosquito Control is closely monitoring the situation and also seeing more calls for mosquito inspections due to the malaria reports. The good news is so far county researchers aren’t finding many of the types of mosquitoes that transmit malaria in their traps.

“The mosquito that transmits malaria, we don’t get very high numbers in congested areas," Vasquez said. "Most of those breeding grounds for those mosquitoes were done away with development."

Miami-Dade County offers free mosquito inspections at homes and businesses through 311, both online and on the phone.

Inspectors first search for containers holding water with mosquito larvae and may use insecticide or spray the area depending on the severity.

"We use biological chemicals to kill the larvae. It’s called larvacide, and they are a biological pesticide that isn’t going to kill anything other than mosquitoes," Vasquez said.