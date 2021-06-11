Humpback Whale Catches Lobster Diver in Its Mouth, Sending Him to Hospital

A commercial lobster diver was seriously injured when he was caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod.

Cynthia Packard tells the Cape Cod Times that her brother Michael Packard was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with at least one broken leg after Friday morning's encounter off of Provincetown. She said her brother was in the whale's mouth for about 20 seconds.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.

