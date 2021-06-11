Massachusetts

Humpback Whale Catches Lobster Diver in Its Mouth, Sending Him to Hospital

The diver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with at least one broken leg after being in the whale's mouth for about 20 seconds

A humpback whale feeding near Gloucester, Massachusetts.
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images, File

A commercial lobster diver was seriously injured when he was caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod.

Cynthia Packard tells the Cape Cod Times that her brother Michael Packard was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with at least one broken leg after Friday morning's encounter off of Provincetown. She said her brother was in the whale's mouth for about 20 seconds.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.

Rare video of two Northern Atlantic Right Whales seeming to hug it out on the surface of Cape Cod Bay is just what you need to see today.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

