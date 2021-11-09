Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Miller, McEnany Among Other Top Ex-Trump Aides

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued a new round of subpoenas on Tuesday to former officials who worked in the Trump administration, including former top aides Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller.

McEnany had been serving as White House press secretary on the day of the riot, a position she held from April 2020 until Trump left office.

Miller, formerly a senior adviser to Trump, spread erroneous information about voter fraud in the 2020 election and was also involved in efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome, according to the committee.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

