Voting Restrictions

Justice Department to Sue Georgia Over Restrictive Voting Law

Attempts in Congress to overturn the laws through legislation have failed

Dustin Chambers | Reuters

The Justice Department will announce Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its recently enacted voting restrictions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The move is the first federal enforcement action around the spate of Republican-led laws that impose limits on voting in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

The Republican-controlled state government in Georgia imposed a set sweeping new restrictions, many of them fueled by Trump's false claims that the 2020 election had been subject to rampant fraud.

