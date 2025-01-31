Live updates: Black boxes recovered, victims remembered in Potomac River air crash

What to Know
- A regional jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard and an Army helicopter with three crew members aboard collided midair about 9 p.m. ET Wednesday.
- PSA Airlines was operating the jet as American Airlines Flight 5342. It departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching Reagan Washington National Airport in Northern Virginia before the crash.
- We're starting to learn more about those lost, including American figure skaters, coaches and family members on their way home from a camp in Wichita, according to U.S. Figure Skating.
- D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said he did not expect to find survivors. As of last night, an estimated 40 bodies had been recovered from the Potomac River.
- The National Transportation Safety Board said crews recovered the passenger plane's two black boxes.
- It's not clear what caused the crash. It was a clear night, and Army officials said the helicopter crew was experienced flying in the area.
- The tragedy spotlights concerns about an air traffic controller shortage and congestion at DCA.
Recovery operations are continuing into a new after an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.