Ukraine
Live Blog

Biden Updates Nation on Ukraine Crisis; Sanctions Ramp Up

Live updates as the crisis over Russia's actions in Ukraine escalates

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

From a hastily convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two pro-Russia regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and his order to send troops there.

They also warned of a global fallout from the crisis over Ukraine, which was evident Tuesday as oil prices rose, stock markets fell, and the U.K. slapped sanctions on Russian banks. Here's a look at the latest developments in the conflict over Ukraine and the security crisis in Eastern Europe.

Live updates below:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

UkraineRussiaRussia-Ukraine Crisis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us