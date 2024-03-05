Loved ones are mourning an elderly Air Force veteran who was shot and killed inside an SUV in West Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The victim, identified by family members as 88-year-old Richard Butler, was inside a white Hyundai Santa Fe on the 100 block of North Dewey Street at 1:35 p.m. when shots were fired. Butler was shot twice in the chest and tried to drive away until his vehicle came to rest on a sidewalk, knocking over a potted plant.

Sources told NBC10 witnesses tried to use a tire iron to break into the vehicle and get Butler out shortly after the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

Family members told NBC10 Butler was an Air Force veteran and retired SEPTA bus driver.

"You know my father never bothered nobody," the victim's son, Orlando Butler, told NBC10. "He's just a retired military vet. He's been an outstanding citizen in the community. Took care of all the kids from the block. For this to happen to my father, this is truly a sad situation."

No weapons have been recovered and police have not released information on any suspects or a possible motive. Police are currently searching for any surveillance video that may have captured the incident.