Miami International Airport

Man arrested after walking on tarmac and entering plane at Miami airport: Police

Edward Sayle Atkinson, 34, was arrested Friday afternoon at Terminal D at the airport, an arrest report said

By NBC6

Getty Images

A man who apparently missed boarding his flight was arrested after he walked on the tarmac at Miami International Airport and got onto the plane, police said.

Edward Sayle Atkinson, 34, was arrested Friday afternoon at Terminal D at the airport, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Atkinson, a Texas resident, had a boarding pass for an American Airlines flight from MIA to Anguilla but when he arrived at the gate, the flight was closed along with the restricted doors leading to the jet bridge.

An employee watched as Atkinson jumped a wall to a restricted area before he walked on the tarmac and entered the aircraft, the report said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A gate agent noticed Atkinson on the aircraft while the jet bridge was closed, and he was escorted out of the plane and taken into custody.

The report said he gave a full confession before he was booked into jail on a charge of violating a designated operational area of an airport.

A physics professor in Las Vegas says he's figured out the fastest method to get everyone on board an airplane. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

This article tagged under:

Miami International Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us