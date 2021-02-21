Man Arrested in Connection With Chanel Raid, Other High-Profile NYC Robberies

A Brooklyn man is under arrest in Florida in connection with a string of high-profile Manhattan robberies, including a daring broad-daylight raid on a Chanel store earlier this month.

Eric Spencer of Brooklyn was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday in connection with the robbery of the Chanel store, and several other high-profile robberies within the pattern, two senior NYPD officials with direct knowledge of the investigation tell News 4.

The case was investigated by the FBI-NYPD Joint Major Theft Task Force and the NYPD’s Manhattan North Grand Larceny Division. Spencer is expected to face federal robbery charges.

The sources said Spencer is indirectly connected to another crime as well -- an incident last November when a 70-year-old was struck by a bullet on a bus in Bed-Stuy. Spencer was on that bus and was the intended target, according to sources.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, which will ultimately prosecute the case, declined to comment. A spokesperson for the FBI’s New York field office did not immediately return a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear what role Spencer allegedly played in the robbery of the Chanel store. Four men busted into the store at mid-afternoon; video recorded by a woman inside shows them moving about, grabbing designer bags and goods by the armful while two others hold the doors open.

At one point, a security guard inside told one of the robbers that she was armed. The man responded, "What are you going to do? Shoot me?" and showed her the butt of his own gun.

Police confirmed at the time that the suspects were believed responsible for a pattern of robberies — 20 in total, including a COS store next door — taking place from SoHo to midtown over the past couple of months. NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the robbery spree began during the widespread looting that took place over the summer.