Mariah Carey Returning for NYC Concert at MSG: Here's When Tickets Go on Sale

Already looking ahead to the holidays? You're not the only one, as a very familiar voice announced she's having a concert in New York City this December.
Mariah Carey posted on Twitter on Monday that she'll be decking the halls on Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden. The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" will make a stop in Toronto two days before heading to MSG to ring in the holiday season.
For those eagerly awaiting their chance to belt out "All I Want for Christmas Is You," be ready to act soon. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 28.
It will mark the second high-profile concert Carey will perform in the city this year, coming after she headlined the Global Citizen Festival along with Metallica. It marks the first time that she will be performing at MSG since Dec. 2019.