NYC Events

Mariah Carey Returning for NYC Concert at MSG: Here's When Tickets Go on Sale

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Already looking ahead to the holidays? You're not the only one, as a very familiar voice announced she's having a concert in New York City this December.

Mariah Carey posted on Twitter on Monday that she'll be decking the halls on Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden. The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" will make a stop in Toronto two days before heading to MSG to ring in the holiday season.

For those eagerly awaiting their chance to belt out "All I Want for Christmas Is You," be ready to act soon. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 28.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It will mark the second high-profile concert Carey will perform in the city this year, coming after she headlined the Global Citizen Festival along with Metallica. It marks the first time that she will be performing at MSG since Dec. 2019.

This article tagged under:

NYC EventsMadison Square GardenMariah CareyMSG
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us