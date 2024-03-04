McDonald's lovers can now take their fondness of fries and Big Macs into their own hands -- or, at the least, their nails.

London-based beauty brand Nails.Inc has collaborated with the Chicago-based burger chain to create McDonald's-inspired nail polish and nail sticker sets, the brand announced on Instagram last month.

"Nails.INC x McDonald's collab has landed," the post, from Feb. 20 said. "We're lovin' this McDonald's mani."

According to a press release, the collaboration comes in the form of four products: A "McDonald's Burger Mini Nail Polish and Sticker Duo," a "McDonald's Fries Nail Polish and Sticker Set," an "I'm Lovin' It" gold heart nail topper and an "I Speak French" press on nail set.

The "Burger" set contains red and brown polish colors, along with nine different McDonald's-themed nail stickers, including burgers, fries and toppings. The "Fries" nail polish set contains red nail polish with seven different themed nail stickers, including a soft service ice cream cone.

The products, available in the U.S., start at $6.99, Nails.INC's website showed. According to the release, products were also available on Amazon and at participating Target stores.

The collaboration isn't the first time Nails.INC created beauty lines using food brands. The beauty company has collaborated with Fruit Loops cereal, Magnum ice cream bars, and Velveeta cheese.