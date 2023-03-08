Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall at DC Hotel

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after he tripped and fell during a private dinner at a Washington D.C. hotel.

The extent or nature of his injuries was not immediately disclosed.

PunchBowl News was the first to report the news.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," a McConnell spokesman confirmed to NBC News.