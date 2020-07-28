More Than a Dozen Dogs, Puppies Rescued From Sweltering, Abandoned NJ Home

A seemingly lifeless puppy was among more than a dozen dogs that were rescued from an abandoned home in New Jersey over the weekend.

Monmouth County SCPA says the dogs and puppies were found in and around a sweltering home on Mattison Avenue in Asbury Park on Sunday. One of the puppies was found laying on hot concrete outside. Rescuers immediately rushed it to the Garden State Veterinary Specialists along with other dogs.

One of the dogs was tied up in the backyard with an industrial chain and others were living in the garage with no access to food or water and with no air conditioning, the SPCA said. There was only one small open window.

"The 3 adults that were recovered ate and drank ravenously when we offered them food and water, it's hard to say the last time they even had any available," MCSPCA wrote on Facebook.

Last night, our Humane Law Enforcement & Animal Control Units responded to a call from the Asbury Park Police Department... Posted by Monmouth County SPCA on Monday, July 27, 2020

All the dogs are receiving medical care and one of them is in critical condition, the organization said.

No one is in custody for the mistreatment of the animals. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monmouth County Animal Cruelty Hotline at (877) 898-7297.

Monmouth County SPCA is among hundreds of shelters that have partnered up with NBC and Telemundo stations in 2020 Clear the Shelters campaign. The “Adopt & Donate” annual event is a month-long effort that features virtual pet adoptions, making it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020.

Click here to learn more about Clear the Shelters.