Terrell Owens

NFL great Terrell Owens hit by car after argument at pick-up basketball game

The 49-year-old member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame was not injured in the altercation at a basketball court in Calabasas

By Jonathan Lloyd

Former NFL player Terrell Owens looks on from the sideline prior to at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Getty

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was struck by a car Monday night following a pick-up basketball game in Calabasas, according to authorities.

Owens was struck following an argument around 9 p.m. at the courts in the 2600 block of Rondell Avenue in Los Angeles' west San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The 49-year-old Hall-of-Famer was not injured.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the vehicle that struck Owens was not immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

TMZ, which first reported on the altercation, said the driver of the car was the same man with whom Owens was arguing. The car struck the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver's knee, TMZ reported.

He did not require medical attention.

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010. He played for eight seasons with San Francisco, where he led the team in receptions five times and stands second in team history in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 6 mins ago

Ex-Michigan gubernatorial candidate sentenced to 2 months behind bars for Capitol riot role

Israel-Hamas War 38 mins ago

Why are Catholic leaders calling for fasting? Here's what to know

One of the league's most entertaining players, Owens also was known for on-field antics like slamming the football down on the Cowboy's star logo twice when he was playing as a 49er and pulling a marker from his sock to autograph a football after scoring a touchdown on "Monday Night Football."

He was inducted in the Hall of Fame in the class of 2018.

This article tagged under:

Terrell Owens
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us