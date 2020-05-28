NJ Gov Expects Camps, Daycare to Return Soon as New York City Anxiously Awaits Reopening

What to Know Long Island reopened Wednesday, leaving New York City the state's only region left on PAUSE; NYC is targeting early June to reopen

New Jersey is close to entering Stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy's three-stage reopening plan; he says he'll make the move when the data supports it

The positive developments come amid the pandemic's staggering emotional and economic cost; the tri-state area has confirmed nearly 40,000 virus deaths, while the U.S. toll topped 100,000 Wednesday

And then there was one. Every region in New York has started the reopening process except for New York City, while five regions could qualify to enter Phase II, opening up more professional and retail services, as early as Friday.

New Jersey, meanwhile, is on the verge of moving into Stage 2 of what Gov. Phil Murphy has described as a three-stage opening process. Faced with mounting questions about child care, Murphy said Wednesday he has a high degree of confidence summer camps will be able to run this year in some fashion. He also believes daycare operations can resume soon, but asked for patience -- even as some businesses threaten to reopen June 1 in defiance of the shutdown.

"Please bear with us," Murphy said Wednesday, shortly after he and his wife got tested for coronavirus. "The stronger our data becomes, the stronger our confidence will become that we can take the next steps in responsibly restarting our economy and getting our recovery underway."

That's been the message in New York, too. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for a "smart" reopening, one that balances public health with the economy. The two aren't mutually exclusive priorities, he has long said. He wants to accelerate long-overdue infrastructure projects that will both create much-needed jobs and better position New York for the future.

Region by Region Status

"When will we have a better moment to do this?" an impassioned Cuomo said from Washington, D.C., just after meeting with the president. "It's spending money to bring back the economy and building things we can leave our children."

At the same time, Cuomo is shifting his focus to helping New York City reach its initial reopening phase, a step both he and Mayor Bill de Blasio say the five boroughs could be ready to make in the next two weeks. The state is now aggressively targeting resources to the city's highest-impact ZIP codes, while de Blasio's team works to train enough contact tracers to meet Phase I criteria.

New York City continues to see a higher number of patients in intensive care than the 375-patient threshold de Blasio wants to stay below. But it has made significant progress on hospitalizations and containing the overall infection rate. In a city of 8.6 million people, new daily COVID hospital admissions fell to 55 as of the mayor's latest briefing, well below his threshold of 200. The percent of people testing positive fell to 8 percent, well under the 15 percent threshold.

"That progress is because of you; don't let up. Keep at it with the social distancing, shelter in place, wearing the face coverings," de Blasio said. "Let's be smart as we get ready for the next phase, let's do things the right way and that's what gets us to the next phase."

His administration is stepping up preparations in anticipation of that first step, assessing the needs of the businesses that will be eligible to open, establishing programs to help future COVID patients isolate safely and studying transit patterns to ensure public safety once more people start returning to work.

De Blasio says he expects "easily" hundreds of thousands more people to get back on the job in Phase I and even more to return in Phase II. Starting Wednesday, the MTA increased subway, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road service to accommodate more commuters. The Staten Island Ferry has also upped the frequency of its rush-hour service to give people more options.