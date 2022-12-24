Rockland County

NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police

Responding firefighters were able to knock down the fire, but not before the flames had already spread to the attic and roof

By NBC New York Staff

A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight.

Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.

Everyone sleeping inside the Rockland County home and the family's two dogs got outside unharmed.

Responding firefighters were able to knock down the fire, but not before the flames had already spread to the attic and roof. Police said the house was deemed uninhabitable.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There's been no official word on what caused the fire.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rockland CountyChristmas Eve
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us