NYC Sets High School, Sports Reopening Dates; Indoor Dining Outside of City Goes to 75% Soon

What to Know The number of completed vaccinations continues to rise in the tri-state with more than 3 million across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut receiving their full doses of the vaccine

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says restaurants in New York state outside of the city will be allowed to fill three-fourths of their seats starting March 19; it's the same day capacity rules lift in Connecticut

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said public high schools would resume in-person instruction on March 22 for the first time since November; high-risk school sports resume citywide in April

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that New York City's public high schools will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, March 22, while high-risk sports return citywide in mid-April -- the latest signs of sustained progress as the vaccine rollout kicks into an ever-higher gear.

Core COVID precautions like masks and social distancing apply to both looming reopenings; de Blasio said the city would emphasize moving sports outdoors to facilitate safety. He also said the sports season would extend through August this year to give "kids who have missed out on sports a chance to catch up."

At this point, no parent spectators will be permitted, he added.

Monday's developments come days after the mayor teased the long-awaited school reopening news during his weekly WNYC radio segment on Friday. De Blasio has repeatedly said high school grades bring more complications than younger ones when it comes to enforcing COVID requirements.

High schoolers may also experience additional emotional impacts from the unprecedented, and at one point sudden, switch to fully remote learning. Mental health is expected to be a key programmatic focus upon their return. Up to 55,000 high school students (about a fifth of those enrolled) are expected to return to physical classrooms in two weeks, including the new schools chancellor's son.

The opt-in window for in-person learning has long since closed. It didn't appear the city had immediate plans to establish another one, given the reopening news. De Blasio cited ongoing unknowns about COVID variants as well as the city's lower but still far too high core virus metrics as the reasons for that approach.

About half the city's high schools will offer in-person learning five days a week to all or most students. Teachers and staff will head back a few days early to prep.

After a year of disruption due to the pandemic, families are starting to prepare to return to a life that feels more normal. But even that shift back to 'normal’ life can cause mental health struggles for parents and children. Dr. Regine Muradian, a clinical psychologist, joined LX News to describe the three conversations parents should have with their children to make that transition less stressful.

"There is nothing more essential to our recovery than bringing back our public schools. There are so many reasons why we need them to be back where loving adults, trained professionals are there to support them," de Blasio said. "Think about that child who right now is feeling a little hopeless and lonely -- what it's going to mean for them on Monday, March 22, when they walk back in the door of their high schools, see their teachers and have hope again."

De Blasio has also consistently said he expects all schools at full in-person strength in the fall and reiterated that on Monday. New schools chancellor Meisha Porter, who officially assumes the role March 15, agrees. Evidence shows COVID spread rates within schools, especially those that serve younger grades, are consistently lower than the ones in their respective surrounding communities. To date, the in-school positivity rate is 0.57 percent, Porter said Monday.

All public New York City schools moved fully remote in mid-November when the city topped de Blasio's then-controversial 3 percent rolling positivity rate threshold. Most elementary and special education students returned to the class in person in early December, while tens of thousands of middle school students only got their renewed chance to learn in person late last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not include vaccinating teachers in its latest guidelines for schools to consider as far as returning students to class. But vaccines have been a sticking point in reopening debates.

Restaurants outside of New York City can expand their indoor dining capacity to 75 percent on March 19 if the state legislature approves of Gov. Cuomo directive.

New York is one of the only states pushing for statewide vaccine data on teachers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would direct districts to report weekly how many staff members have been vaccinated. The more teachers who have been vaccinated, the better others will feel about returning to classrooms, he said.

The feeling is mutual across the river in New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy moved up vaccine eligibility for its educators over the weekend. The governor said the key to reopening schools safely is doing just that. Teachers initially had been slated to earn vaccine eligibility with a host of other groups on March 15. It wasn't immediately clear why Murphy moved up their date, but President Joe Biden has specifically called on states to prioritize teacher vaccinations in recent weeks.

The number of completed vaccinations across the tri-state area topped a major 3 million-person milestone on Sunday, a significant feat for a region particularly devastated by the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic and incalculably wounded by economic and human losses that have persisted for a full year.

Of the tri-states, New York gets the most weekly allocation and has completed the most total vaccination series to date -- more than 1.86 million of them. That's more than 9 percent of the state's population. New Jersey has doubled-dosed more than 833,000 people, about 10 percent of its population, while Connecticut has fully vaccinated 344,000 people. Nearly a quarter of the entire population in the Constitution State has now received at least one vaccine dose.

In New York City, about 16.2 percent of the population has gotten one dose so far, while 7.7 percent has had both, according to the state's latest data. More than 100,000 people in the city got vaccinated over the weekend alone, de Blasio said. The city remains on pace to hit his 5 million person vaccination goal come June.

The vaccine rollout was hampered by supply early but has seen that limited ease substantially in just the last few weeks. They expect it to ease considerably more as Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine production ramps up and have expanded vaccine sites and hours of operation accordingly.

De Blasio plans to leverage the additional Johnson & Johnson doses to vaccinate the city's homebound community -- between 14,000 and 23,000 people. Assuming supply is sufficient, the mayor says the effort can be completed in seven weeks.

The addition of the single-dose shot to the portfolio has been a boon for the tri-state vaccination effort across the board, as well as the national one. New York is expected to administer more than 850,000 doses this week alone, Cuomo said.

The accelerating inoculation effort in tandem with sustained -- if not ongoing -- declines in viral numbers has enabled local governors to ramp up their reopening efforts as well.

Both New York and New Jersey have reopened large arenas and venues to the public in a limited fashion, and more reopening steps are on tap in the coming weeks as it relates to increasing gathering limits and starting to bring back the arts and culture scene.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont recently announced the state would remove capacity limits altogether for most places, including restaurants, as of March 19.

Cuomo cited the loosening of restrictions in Connecticut when he said Sunday he would expand indoor dining capacity in New York restaurants outside the city to 75 percent, up from the longstanding 50 percent cap, on March 19 as well.

The directive for New York restaurants will be included in the bill state legislators approved Friday to strip Cuomo of his pandemic-linked emergency powers, the governor said, adding he would sign that bill Sunday. The recently implemented 35 percent cap for New York City restaurants remains unchanged, he said.

Under the emergency powers deal, which comes as Cuomo faces dueling controversies -- a federal probe into his administration's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic and a state inquiry into sexual harassment claims against the governor -- state lawmakers must approve the restaurant change. They have five days to do that and send it forward or strike it down, Cuomo said.

The governor has repeatedly rejected calls for his resignation over the two separate investigations, saying New Yorkers should wait for the state attorney general's final report before casting judgment. Officials have said the sexual harassment inquiry will likely take about two months. The federal nursing home investigation remains in its very early stages, but here's what it might involve.