NYPD Arrests Livery Driver Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Passenger

A 12-year old girl reported that she had just been the victim of rape in the rear of a livery cab on Monday, and police arrested the suspect the next day.

The NYPD took 32-year-old Rafael Martinez into custody Tuesday night for allegedly sexually assault the young girl after he picked her up in Brooklyn. Police say the victim's parents ordered a livery cab from an independent cab company to transport her from Myrtle Avenue and Carlson Avenue to Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street.

According to two senior law enforcement officials, the victim’s mother order her a car for 20 minutes ride that became a two-hour ordeal.

Somewhere between the 3.5-mile drive, Martinez parked his car, entered the rear of the vehicle with the victim and raped her, according to police. He then got back in the driver's seat and took the girl to her destination.

According to the law enforcement officials, when dropped the girl off she told her mother what happens and she was taken to Woodhull Hospital. The hospital subsequently called Special Victims Unit and the child was interviewed by detectives. Officials say she said that the cab driver pulled over, opened the rear door of the car and entered the rear seat and raped her.

GPS records obtained by detectives show a long ride with a long stop in the middle, the law enforcement sources say.

Martinez has been charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing and assault.