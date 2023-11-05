One dead after shooting in Worcester, MA

A man is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester Police say they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Grand Street at around 1:18 a.m.

Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of a building, according to authorities.

Police say he was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651.