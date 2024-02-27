Food & Drink

Oreo to release two new flavors in March — including a nostalgic childhood favorite

The newest Oreos will hit the shelves on March 4

By Mike Gavin

Oreo cookies
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Oreo has dug up some nostalgia.

The brand announced Tuesday that its limited-edition Dirt Cake flavored cookie will make its nationwide debut on March 4. Dirt Cake, a childhood favorite dessert for many, is a mud-pie with a pudding and whipped cream base that is topped with crushed Oreo and gummy worms. 

The Dirt Cake Oreo will include a layer of brownie-flavored creme and a layer of chocolate creme sandwiched between two Oreo wafers that are topped with gummy-worm inspired multicolored sprinkles.

"Imagine pulling up to the school function with these," Oreo posted on social media with a photo of its newest flavor.

Oreo also unveiled a permanent addition to its assortment with the upcoming March 4 debut of Tiramisu Thins, a slimmer and modified version of the previously-released Tiramisu-flavored Oreo.  

Tiramisu Thins will feature tiramisu-flavored creme, as opposed to the original that combined tiramisu creme and Oreo creme.

The latest Oreo editions will hit shelves just two months after Nabisco introduced three flavors. On Jan. 3, the brand released Black & White Cookie Oreo, Gluten-Free Golden Oreo and Peanut Butter Cakesters Oreo.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
