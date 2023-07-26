Patrice Bergeron to speak after announcing retirement. Watch live at 11:30 a.m.

Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron will speak to the media on Wednesday morning, one day after announcing his retirement from the NHL.

He is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. at TD Garden. You can watch a livestream of his press conference in the video player above.

The Bruins captain and No. 1 center is stepping away from the game after 19 seasons with the Original Six franchise. He walks away as one of the top seven players in the almost 100-year history of the Bruins.

“I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined,” Bergeron said in a statement Tuesday on social media. “As I step away today, I have no regrets. I have only gratitude that I lived my dream, and excitement for what is next for my family and I. I left everything out there and I’m humbled and honored it was representing this incredible city and for the Boston Bruins fans.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In his career, he won a Stanley Cup title, two Olympic gold medals, a World Championship gold medal, a Junior World Championships gold medal, a Spengler Cup gold medal, a World Cup gold medal, six Selke Trophies, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the Mark Messier Leadership Award. He is also one of 11 Canadians in the Triple Gold Club, which recognizes players who have won a Stanley Cup, Olympic gold and a World Championship gold.

Bergeron finishes his B's career with 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 career regular season games. He also tallied 128 points (50 goals, 78 assists) in 170 career playoff games. Some of his best postseason moments include two goals in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks, as well as the game-tying and game-winning goals during the historic comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the 2013 first round.

He ranks No. 3 in Bruins history in games played (1,294), No. 3 in goals (427), No. 4 in assists (613), No. 3 in points (1,040), No. 4 in power play goals (131), No. 4 in shorthanded goals (22) and No. 2 in shots (3,974).

Bergeron is a lock to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame whenever eligible, and his No. 37 will never be worn again by a Bruins player.