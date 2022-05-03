Climber Detained After Reaching Top of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower

A climber who scaled the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco without any ropes Tuesday morning was arrested after reaching the top of the skyscraper.

Police said citizens flagged down officers at about 9:21 a.m. to inform them someone was climbing the 1,070-foot tower, the tallest in the city. The climber, identified as 22-year-old Maison Deschamps of Las Vegas, continued to scale the building and eventually reached the top at about 10:50 a.m.

Authorities waiting on the roof appeared to handcuff Deschamps before escorting him into the building. He was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, police said.

Sam Dewitt joins NBC Bay Area to discuss witnessing a person climbing the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

Witness Sam Dewitt said he came out of his office across the street from the tower, looked up and spotted Deschamps about 10 floors from the top.

"Seemed like he scaled a pretty tall building in pretty short order," Dewitt said.

It wasn't immediately clear why Deschamps scaled the tower.

An investigation is ongoing.

SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca joins NBC Bay Area to discuss a person climbing the Salesforce Tower.