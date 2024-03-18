PHOTOS: San Diego residents gaze up in awe as SpaceX rocket dazzles California sky

It's not the aliens. It's SpaceX!

A rocket launch was clearly visible across San Diego County skies on Monday night as SpaceX launched their Falcon 9, sending 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

San Diego denizens looked up as a white trail following the rocket split the sky on an already-gorgeous sunset.

The launch took place around 7:30 p.m. Viewers submitted their photos of the rocket launch to NBC San Diego from as far east as Arizona and as far north as San Clemente.

Take a look at the images below:

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch could be seen over Eastlake on the evening of March 18, 2024. (Jim Zuffoletto)

The Falcon 9 launch over Ocean Beach Pier on the evening of March 18, 2024. (Jim Grant)

The Falcon 9 launch could be seen over the East Village in downtown San Diego on March 18, 2024. (Anonymous viewer in East Village)

Downtown San Diego denizens could clearly see Falcon 9's launch over the city on March 18, 2024. (A viewer in East Village)

A viewer in Santee snapped a photo of SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch from their front yard on March 18, 2024. (Julie Naggar)

Falcon 9 left a long trail over the skies above Balboa Park on March 18, 2024. (Evgeny Yorobe)

The Falcon9 launch left streaks over a gorgeous sunset over a shipyard near Coronado Bridge on March 18, 2024. (Garbriel Noyola)

SpaceX's Falcon9's launch left streaks in the dawn sky over Mira Mesa on March 18, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)

Falcon 9's launch left clearly visible streaks over San Diego on March 18, 2024. (Kristin Valdivia)

Falcon 9's launch was visible from as far east as Arizona on March 18, 2024. (Andre Sroka)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch could be seen by a viewer from San Clemente on March 18, 2024. (Rachel Smith)