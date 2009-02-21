Attorney Charged in Deaths of Eddy Curry's Daughter, Ex

The ex-boyfriend and lawyer of Eddy Curry's former flame is being charged in her shooting death and the slaying of the 9-month-old daughter she shared with the New York Knicks star, cops charged today.

Fredrick Goings, 36, was hired by Nova Henry to defend her in a paternity case against former beau and hoops star Curry. He now faces two counts of first-degree murder for the Jan. 24 slayings of Henry, 24, and her infant daughter, Ava, cops said.

"I always had a feeling it was him," Henry's mother, Yolan Henry, told the Chicago Tribune. "He told me that was what he was going to do. I never thought he would."

Courts records show that Curry, an ex-Chicago Bulls player, was the child's biological father, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Goings was arrested Friday evening, police said. He hasn't made any statements to police and isn't cooperating in the investigation. Police say the killings were "domestic related," but wouldn't elaborate.

Henry's grief-stricken mother made a solemn vow at her daughter's funeral last month.



"Whoever did this and whatever did this," she said, "it's going to be taken care of by God."

Chicago police had previously spoken with and released Goings. Court records show that in April 2007, Henry got an order of protection prohibiting Goings from having contact with her and her son.