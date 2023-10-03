Morgan State University

‘Multiple victims' reported in shooting near Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say

The Baltimore Police Department said there was an active shooter in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive

By Briana Trujillo and Tom Lynch

Morgan State University students were shot near campus Tuesday night in what Baltimore police describe as an active shooter situation.

NBC affiliate WBAL reported that four students were shot, and described their injuries as not life-threatening.

The Baltimore Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, and the university community received an emergency alert that warned of shots fired near a residence hall.

It was not immediately clear if the shots were fired on or near campus. 

The university asked the community to shelter in place and stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

Police confirmed there were multiple victims involved, but did not elaborate on their injuries.

Confirmed family members were asked to avoid the campus and report to the Safeway parking lot at 4401 Harford Road, where an officer would be available.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) also responded to assist Baltimore police, the ATF said.

Authorities are expected to brief the public shortly.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

