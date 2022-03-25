President Joe Biden

President Biden Gives Pep Talk to US Troops in Poland

The president told the fatigue-clad men and women that they are an “amazing group”

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to U.S. troops stationed in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Biden said he wanted to visit Friday to thank members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division for their service. He added that it’s “not hyperbole” when he says they are the “finest fighting force in the world.”

The president told the fatigue-clad men and women that they are an “amazing group” and he reminisced about his late son, Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Biden visited some troops at lunch at their temporary headquarters in Rzeszow and chowed down on a slice of pepperoni and jalapeno pepper pizza. He also visited others who were getting haircuts at the barbershop.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Poland is the second stop on Biden’s four-day trip to Europe. He spent Thursday in Brussels meeting with world leaders on the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is scheduled Saturday to meet separately with Poland’s president and Ukrainian refugees before he heads back to Washington.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

President Joe BidenUkraine-Russia War
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us