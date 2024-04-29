British Royal Family

Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate 13 years of marriage with never-before-seen wedding pictures

The royal couple shared a previously unseen portrait from their wedding day in 2011.

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, are celebrating their anniversary by giving fans a first glimpse at a new picture from their big day.

On April 29, the couple’s official X account posted a never-before- seen black-and-white photo of them in honor of their 13th anniversary. The picture features Kate in a wedding gown with a veil adorned on her head while she holds flowers.

William stands behind her in a military uniform, as they both smile at the camera.

“13 years ago today!” the post is captioned.

The couple were married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, with throngs of people lining the wedding procession route and millions all over the world watching on TV.

Since then, they have become parents of three children, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 6.

Kate revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, about three months after her last public appearance, sparking concern and speculation about her health.

She underwent abdominal surgery in January and said that doctors discovered the cancer afterward.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said in a video posted on X.

William's father, King Charles III, is also being treated for cancer and was set to resume his royal duties this week, the palace announced Friday.

On April 10, William returned to social media with a post paying tribute to British soccer player Rachel Daly, who announced her retirement from the sport.

On April 16, the palace said William would resume his royal duties.

