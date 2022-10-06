Massachusetts

Someday, a Pill Could Mimic the Effects of Exercise, Researchers Say

Researchers with MIT and Harvard Medical School say a study in mice helped them identify the impacts of exercise and high-fat diets on cells, and that the information could lead to the eventual development of drugs that would enhance or mimic the benefits of working out

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Scientists in Boston believe a new study shows potential for the eventual development of drugs that would enhance or mimic the benefits of aerobic exercise.

Researchers with MIT and Harvard Medical School shared the of a study in mice that helped them identify the impacts of exercise and high-fat diets on cells.

Years from now, those researchers say the data could lead to a pill that would help not only with weight loss, but with the overall effect from exercise — a better wellbeing.

"People with disabilities want to work out, and they tell me that, but it's hard, and I think it would be cool if they could get the results without the work," said Samantha Katzman in an interview at a gym in Boston. "Obviously, anyone would want that."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The results from the study may eventually help the roughly 42% of Americans who struggle with obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to researchers, the potential drug would be intended for individuals who need assistance with diet and exercise, rather than as a replacement for everyone.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCambridgeexerciseMassachusetts Institute of TechnologyMIT
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us