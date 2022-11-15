Mitch McConnell

Rick Scott Will Challenge Mitch McConnell for Top Senate Leadership Post

McConnell has held the leadership position since 2007

Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement.

The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history.

The Democrats retained control of the Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.

