Mitch McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again at a Kentucky event

The Kentucky Republican previously froze during a news conference on Capitol Hill in July

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appears to freeze during a press conference in Covington, Kentucky, Aug. 30, 2023. McConnell spoke at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum when he froze for a few seconds before he was led away by aides.
WLWT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again during a gaggle with reporters in Covington, Kentucky, stopping for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election.

The Kentucky Republican previously froze during a news conference on Capitol Hill in July. McConnell, 81, was silent for 19 seconds during that episode before being escorted away from the cameras. He returned shortly thereafter and continued his press conference, telling reporters, “I’m fine.”

When it became apparent that McConnell had frozen again on Wednesday, an aide came up to him and asked, “Did you hear the question, senator?” McConnell continued to be unresponsive.

Once McConnell reengaged, he responded briefly to another question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican; his aide needed to repeat the question to him.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stopped speaking and appeared to freeze in the middle of a news conference on Wednesday. He was escorted away and returned minutes later, saying "I'm fine."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnellRepublican PartyUS Senate
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us