Serial ATM Bombers May Be on the Loose in Florida, Officials Say

Authorities in Florida are investigating a series of ATM explosions that appear to be linked, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Monday

The latest explosion, which targeted a drive-up cash machine at a Regions Bank in the Tampa suburb of Valrico, occurred overnight Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a statement, NBC News reported.

The statement said it wasn't clear how much money was taken. Speaking to reporters Monday, Sheriff Chad Chronister said the explosion was caused by a "bomb-type device," NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa reported.

Chronister said the incident appeared to be connected to two previous ATM explosions — one at a Pilot Bank in Tampa in December and another at a BB&T Bank in Oldsmar, a Tampa suburb, in November.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.