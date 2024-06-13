Stellantis has achieved $9 billion in cost reductions from merger

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Michael Wayland / CNBC

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Stellantis has achieved 8.4 billion euros ($9 billion) in cost reductions from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Groupe that created the company in January 2021, CEO Carlos Tavares said Thursday.

That amount is more than double initial expectations from when the merger was announced in 2019, and an increase from the updated 5 billion euros in expected reductions within five years of completion of the merger that formed one of the world's largest automakers.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Tavares did not go into details about where the company overachieved on the savings, but cost-cutting has been a critical mission of the veteran automotive executive. Cost-saving measures have included reshaping the company's supply chain and operations, as well as headcount reductions.

"We are not looking for our way, we know where we are going," Tavares said during the automaker's investor event at its North American headquarters, referring to the automakers 2030 "Dare Forward" strategic plan.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Since the merger was agreed to in December 2019, Stellantis has reduced headcount by 15.5%, or roughly 47,500 employees, through 2023, according to public filings. Additional job cuts this year involving thousands of plant workers in the U.S. and Italy have drawn the ire of unions in both countries.

Several Stellantis executives described the cuts to CNBC as difficult but effective. Others, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to potential repercussions, have described them as grueling to the point of excessiveness.

This is breaking news. Please check back for additional updates.

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us