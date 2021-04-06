Navy Medic Killed at Fort Detrick After Wounding 2 in Md. Shooting

A Navy medic shot and wounded two people at an office park in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was fatally shot by personnel there, authorities said.

The suspected gunman, identified by the U.S. Navy as hospital corpsman, entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. Lando said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive and what the shooter’s relationship was to his victims.

After the shooting, the 38-year-old suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick and was shot by base personnel, Lando said at a news conference. Officials later identified the suspect as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet.

The U.S. Navy released an initial statement saying there was an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick “involving U.S. sailors” and that the shooter, a Navy medic assigned to the base, was killed. Fort Detrick officials later confirmed that the man who was killed on base was the same person who shot the two people at the business park.

The two people who were shot at the business park were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Lando said. A spokeswoman for the hospital did not immediately respond to an email asking for an update on their conditions.

The gunman drove through a gate at an entrance to the base before military personnel confronted him on a road inside, said Fort Detrick spokeswoman Lanessa Hill.

“It wasn’t that long after he came through the gate" that the shooter was stopped, Hill said. “Not even a quarter of a mile.” She said Frederick police had given base officials advance notice, "so we knew that he was out there.”

Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres (526 hectares) in the city of Frederick.

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said the base is a huge economic driver in the region, drawing scientists, military personnel and their families to the community. O'Connor noted that various defense contractors are based near Fort Detrick and it wouldn't be unusual for a member of the military to be off base and working with a private firm that does business with the U.S. government.

“When these incidents happen in other places, you’re always grateful that it’s not your community,” O’Connor added. “But you always know, perhaps in the back of your mind, that that’s just luck — that there isn’t any reason why it couldn’t happen here. And today it did.”

By early afternoon, the Nallin Farm gate at Fort Detrick through which the shooter entered remained closed and two officers were standing by.

Mark Nelson, a firefighter who lives in a row of townhomes across the street from the base, said he heard the base blast warning sirens Tuesday morning.

“I heard, I don’t know what they call it, but they were like air raid sirens, and I knew something was going on,” Nelson said.

Lando called the shootings “very tragic.”

“It’s happening too frequently," he said. Every time we turn on the TV we’re seeing something like this happening. And now it’s happening in our backyards.”