Suspect in Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Model's Death Due in San Mateo County Court

A Florida woman accused in the death of a popular Kim Kardashian look-alike model is set to be arraigned in a San Mateo County courtroom Monday.

Vivian Gomez is facing two felony counts for involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license after prosecutors say 34-year-old Christina Gourkani died from botched silicone injections.

Gomez's arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Gourkani found Gomez on social media and they agreed to meet up at a hotel room in Burlingame on April 19 so Gomez could administer silicone injections.

"At least two shots were administered to our victim," Wagstaffe said. "She immediately started having a negative reaction to it, then went into convulsions. 911 was called. They rushed her to Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame. Unfortunately, within a day, she died from those injections."

Gomez is an unlicensed cosmetologist. Using injectable silicone for body contouring isn't approved by the FDA.

Prosecutors say Gomez caught a flight back to Florida after that meeting at the hotel, but she was eventually arrested at an airport.