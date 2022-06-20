Dozen of NYers Lift Cab Off Women Trapped in Sidewalk Crash: NYPD

At least three people were critically injured in a series of collisions involving a bicycle, taxi and numerous pedestrians near near a busy Manhattan intersection, authorities said Monday.

NYPD officials said the cab was attempting to turn left onto Broadway around 1 p.m. when the driver collided with a bicyclist traveling southbound. The driver then veered to the left and hopped the curb between 28th and 29th Street.

Police said the taxi struck two women against a building, pinning them against the exterior wall. In what police described as a "remarkable scene," some 15 to 20 people rushed over to help lift the car off the trapped pedestrians.

A total of six people were injured in the afternoon crash, three of which were transported to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver was among the injured.

Police officials said the collision appeared to be an accident and did not suspect criminality in the immediate wake of the incident, but stressed the investigation was still ongoing.