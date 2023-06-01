tracking the tropics

Tropical Depression Two Forms in Northeastern Gulf, Expected to Be Short-Lived: NHC

If it becomes a named system, it would be named Arlene

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tropical depression formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Thursday and was expected to bring heavy rainfall to Florida over the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Thursday that Tropical Depression Two formed with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were anticipated as the depression was expected to remain off shore and be short-lived, forecasters said.

The depression could become a tropical storm Thursday night or Friday, but should begin to weaken by Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday, the NHC said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The depression comes as Thursday marks the first official day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Regardless of whether the system becomes a named storm, heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of Florida through the weekend as a result.

By this weekend, forecasters say environmental conditions are unfavorable for additional development as the area drifts south and remains offshore in the Gulf.

U.S. & World

Congress 36 mins ago

Senate Labors to Stave Off US Default, Wrap Up Biden-McCarthy Debt Ceiling Deal

Department of Justice 47 mins ago

Justice Department Orders 32 Schools in Mississippi to Desegregate

If it becomes a named system, it would be named Arlene.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a "near-normal" 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with 12-17 named storms expected according to predictions released May 25.

Of those named storms, five to nine are expected to be hurricanes and one to four could be major hurricanes.

This article tagged under:

tracking the tropicsFloridaMiamiNational Hurricane Center2023 hurricane season
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us