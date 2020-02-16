Donald Trump

Trump Pushed CIA to Find, Kill Osama Bin Laden’s Son Over Higher Priority Targets

When the CIA gave Trump a list of major terror leaders to kill, he said he'd never heard of them — instead he focused on a target with a famous name

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

When intelligence officials briefed President Donald Trump on the most worrisome terrorist threats during the first two years of his tenure, they regularly mentioned the names of the senior terror figures the CIA was working hardest to find and kill, including the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahri, NBC News reports.

Trump would ultimately greenlight successful strikes on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Yemeni al Qaeda chief Qasim al-Rimi — perhaps the most significant names on the CIA list of potential U.S. targets.

But he was more interested in a young and less influential figure much farther down the list, according to two people familiar with the briefings, because he recognized the name.

"He would say, 'I've never heard of any of these people. What about Hamza bin Laden?'" one former official said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

