Flights

Two Aircraft Narrowly Avoid Collision Over Weekend, Days After Safety Summit

There has been a swift uptick in airline travel following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions

By Marsha Green

ROBYN BECK / Contributor

Two aircraft narrowly avoided a collision over the weekend at the Hollywood Burbank Airport, just days after holding a safety summit to address the rising concerns in aviation.

A Boeing 737 Southwest flight was approaching the runway at the Burbank airport on Saturday when an air traffic controller noticed that a Bell 505 helicopter was on the same runway practicing touch-and-go landings

The air traffic controller then instructed the Boeing 737 to stop its approach and go around. The incident is now being investigated by the FAA.

FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt that they have begun “to see things that we don’t expect to see.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We expect every flight to operate as it should,” Nolen added. “And so we’ve had these events over the past few weeks. That gives us a moment to say, ‘Let’s stop. Let’s reflect. Let’s ask ourselves the question: Are we missing anything?’”

This isn't the first time aircraft have narrowly avoided a collision. In the first two months of the year, commercial jets have experienced more near-collisions with other aircraft than the previous five years combined, according to a POLITICO review of Federal Aviation Administration data.

On March 7 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Republic Airways Flight 4736 crossed a runway without proper clearance, which put it in the path of another flight.

U.S. & World

Bad Bunny 21 mins ago

Bad Bunny's Ex-Girlfriend Files Lawsuit Against Star Seeking at Least $40M

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Biden Signs Legislation to Declassify Certain Intelligence on Covid Pandemic Origins

With a swift uptick in airline travel following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Nolen says a “pent-up demand for flying” has put a lot of pressure on the system.

“Flying has come back with a vengeance, so to speak,” he said.

This article tagged under:

Flights
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us